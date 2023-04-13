I have 16 lakh in savings. Is it possible to buy a 2 cr house?

If you were to take a loan of ₹1.8 crore, ie the balance amount for 20 years, your equated monthly instalment (EMI) would come to approximately ₹1.56 lakh at current interest rates. If this EMI, along with any other EMIs that you currently have, is not more than 50% of your net salary, you can evaluate going with it, provided your income sources are stable. Alternatively, you may need to consider buying a house of a significantly lower value than ₹2 crore.