How to calculate acquisition cost for a new house

The cost of acquisition is not just the basic price agreed to be paid to the seller. When you enter into an agreement for purchase of an immovable property, you also agree to pay the stamp duty, registration fee and transfer fees (if applicable). These certainly form part of the cost of acquisition. You may also be paying expenses such as brokerage and legal fees. If these are directly connected with the transaction of purchase of the property, they also form part of the cost of acquisition. Any GST on such expenses will also form part of the cost.