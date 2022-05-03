How to calculate HRA exemption

It’s not necessary that you may be able to claim the full HRA amount. The amount you can claim as exemption will be the lowest of the following: a) HRA amount in CTC, b) 50% of the addition of basic salary, dearness allowance (DA) and other commissions (basic+DA+commissions) for those living in metro (40% for those in non-metros) and c) rent paid minus 10% of basic+DA+commissions. Any amount exceeding the calculated amount, either in the form of remaining HRA or excess rent paid, will be added to your total income for taxation. HRA can be claimed by paying rent to parents or spouse if you do not have any ownership in the house.