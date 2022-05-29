How to calculate indexation for a house

As the period of holding of the new house constructed in 2015 is more than two years, the gain on sale of the new house in your hands would be LTCG and you are eligible for the benefit of indexation and indexed cost of house would be calculated by applying the following formula: Indexed cost of acquisition = cost of acquisition multiplied by CII of the year in which asset is sold, divided by CII for the year in which new house was first held by previous owner, i.e., FY 2014-15/ 2015-16 as the case may be.