How to calculate tax liability under the new tax regime for FY23?

Which tax regime one should choose?

Gopal Bohra , Partner , N.A. Shah Associates said “Currently the new tax regime is not widely opted by the taxpayers especially those who are paying interest on self-occupied house property and makes investments eligible for deduction under section 80C/80CCD and 80D. The basic exemption limit under both regimes is Rs. 2,50,000/- but if one adds other exemptions which are available under the old regime one will not pay tax on income approx. upto Rs. 7,50,000/- (i.e. basic exemption Rs. 2.50 lacs plus interest on self-occupied house Rs. 2 lacs plus deduction u/s 80C with 80CCD Rs. 2 lacs plus approx. Rs. 1 lac comprising of the standard deduction, Mediclaim premium, interest on saving 80TTA/80TTB etc.) under the old regime whereas under the new regime the tax exemption is of only basic exemption. The majority of the taxpayers who are earning income above say Rs. 10 lacs per annum will have most of the investments eligible for exemptions mentioned above, for them there is no incentive to move to the new tax regime. Unless the government increase the basic exemption limit under the new tax regime to bring parity between the two regimes, a taxpayer would continue with the old, complicated tax regime with multiple tax exemption options."