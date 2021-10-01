Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Money >Personal Finance >How to change bank account details linked to MFs through MFCentral

How to change bank account details linked to MFs through MFCentral

Premium
MFCentral is a collective work of CAMS and KFin Technologies, the MF Registrar and Transfer Agents associated with the Association of Mutual Funds in India.
2 min read . 10:06 AM IST Shipra Singh

  • Currently, MFCentral only covers folios that have first holder PAN and mobile number same as the ones used during registration. Further, service requests are also not allowed for MF investments held in demat accounts

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: MFcentral has made changing bank account details linked to your Mutual Funds (MFs) a simple task. MF Central is a joint initiative by KFintech and Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) aimed at simplifying tracking transactions and carrying out services related to MF holdings.

NEW DELHI: MFcentral has made changing bank account details linked to your Mutual Funds (MFs) a simple task. MF Central is a joint initiative by KFintech and Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) aimed at simplifying tracking transactions and carrying out services related to MF holdings.

The platform lets users update bank accounts, IFSC code, in case of a change, mobile numbers, and email addresses, among other services.

The platform lets users update bank accounts, IFSC code, in case of a change, mobile numbers, and email addresses, among other services.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Currently, the platform only covers folios that have first holder PAN and mobile number same as the ones used during registration. Further, service requests are also not allowed for MF investments held in demat accounts.

Here is how you can request changes in bank account details:

Step 1: Register on mfcentral.com with your PAN. Alternatively, you can log in using one-time-password (OTP), however you’ll need to register with PAN and mobile number to be able to see all your MF investment details.

Step 2: Sign up process also requires setting up five security questions, which will be asked during each sign-in as part of additional authentication.

Step 3: Once signed in, click on ‘service request’ tab on the home page.

Step 4: To change bank account, click on ‘change of bank account’ tab.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Compare your bank FD rates

Premium

Out of cash by month-end? Here's how to fix it

Premium

Make the most of the upcoming online festive sales

Premium

There are key investment lessons to learn from reportag ...

Step 5: The page will display all the folios and the bank accounts linked to them. Select the MF holding you want to make the request for.

Step 6: Key in the new bank account details and upload a colored scan of cheque as a supporting document of proof. You also need to upload cheque of the default bank account.

Things to note

In a single request, you can change details of only those folios with the same default bank details. For those with a different linked bank, you’ll have to start the process from the scratch.

In the first phase, the platform only accepts cheques as proof. The platform will soon start accepting other documents as well but until then if you do not have cheque, you will have to visit the nearest CAMS or KFintech branch with another document to initiate the request.

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!