How to change or update your EPF nominee online: Step-by-step process here

While enrolling in the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), members are asked to nominate a person who would receive the account's money in the event of their death. Many subscribers complete this step when they first join the workforce and rarely check it afterwards. However, that doesn't mean the nominee you chose earlier has to remain the same throughout your service tenure.
A member may later wish to nominate a different person, maybe a spouse instead of a parent or vice versa. Some may even choose to add children as beneficiaries or revised the distribution of benefits among family members. To accommodate such changes, EPFO allows members to update or modify their nomination online through the e-nomination facility. Here's how the process works.
EPFO members should ensure that they have the necessary details and prerequisites in place before updating or changing their EPF nominee. These requirements include:
Updating an EPF nominee follows the same e-nomination process used for adding a nominee. Any new nomination submitted replaces the existing one. Previously, if you added your spouse as a nominee and later wish to add your child as well, then both the spouse's and child's details must be entered again while submitting the updated nomination.
Members do not need to delete an existing nomination to make changes. They can directly update nominee details or add new nominees. However, every time a nomination is revised, all nominees who are intended to remain beneficiaries must be included again in the fresh submission.
Here are the steps to update EPF nomination or make a new nomination:
Only the spouse, children and parents are considered as family. Thus, if a member wants to add their siblings as nominees, they must select the ‘No’ option under the ‘Having Family’ section.
To make an EPF e-nomination valid, members must complete the e-sign process. After submitting nominee details, follow these steps:
Once the OTP is verified, the nomination details are saved in the EPFO database and the e-nomination process is completed.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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