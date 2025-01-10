Learn how to check active loans linked to your PAN card through three methods: using credit bureau services, leveraging fintech apps, or contacting the lender directly. These methods help ensure your financial records are accurate and up-to-date

In today’s interconnected financial world, it’s crucial to keep track of your financial liabilities. This helps identify any loans registered against your PAN (Permanent Account Number). Monitoring these liabilities not only provides an overview of your credit history but also ensures there are no discrepancies, maintaining the validity of your financial record. In this article, we’ll explore various tools and methods to check the outstanding loans linked to your PAN card.

What are personal loans? Unsecured personal loans are provided as a lump sum to cover various personal expenses. Unlike secured loans, which require collateral, personal loans are granted based on the borrower’s income, creditworthiness, and ability to repay. These loans offer great flexibility and are typically used for purposes like home improvement, unexpected medical bills, debt consolidation, or personal goals such as education or travel.

How do you check your active loans on a PAN card? There are three primary ways to check the outstanding loans linked to your PAN card"

1. Through credit bureau services

2. Through fintech apps

3. Making contact with the lender directly

Credit bureaus have been respected providers of the actual financial information for many years. Use the procedures below to get a credit bureau to go through your pending loans:

Step 1: You would need to visit the website of your desired credit bureau.

Step 2: Register on the website if you are a new user.

Through fintech apps Fintech apps are increasingly used to manage financial tasks like tracking outstanding payments. To achieve this, use a fintech app:

Step 3: Open the app and get into the lending section.

Step 4: You can view and manage your active outstanding loans when you access the relevant section.

3. Through traditional methods You can use the lender's online banking facilities or contact them personally if you prefer more traditional approaches.

Contacting lender:

Step 2: The lender can ask for the ID verification and OTP confirmation as security.

Step 3: After the verification process, the lender will provide details regarding the outstanding loans.

Mobile banking:

Step 1: Provide the PAN and your bank account to create an account for the mobile banking application from the lender.

In conclusion, you would find keeping a soundtrack of your financial profile quite helpful, starting from looking out for active loans running with your PAN card. If you are pursuing a deep understanding of your credit history, inconsistency finding, and confirmation that the information against your name in financial records is correct, follow the guidelines presented in this article.

(Note: Raising a loan comes with its own risks. So, due caution is advised)