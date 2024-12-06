Credit score: Tracking your CIBIL score is crucial for financial health. Access your score using your PAN card to understand your credit-worthiness, which can improve loan terms and repayment reliability. Ensure a single PAN card for a consistent credit history.

Knowing your CIBIL score is the first step towards understanding your financial health. An OTP was earlier required to check your CIBIL score. However, recent changes have enabled you to view your score using only your PAN card. Let's take you through this easy and effective procedure.

What is CIBIL score? A CIBIL score is a three-digit number that depicts the credit-worthiness and varies from 300 to 900. The more your score increases, the higher are the chances that you can avail credit cards or loans at the favourable terms, and you are likely to have a clean credit record. The financial institution employs this score for the dependability of repayment of a loan.

Why is a PAN card important for credit reports? In India, every taxpayer is assigned a unique 10-digit identification number called their PAN. It is very important to link your financial information so that credit bureaus can easily get your credit report. When you apply for a loan or credit, this link helps lenders assess your credit history.

Does changing your PAN card affect your CIBIL score? 1. Duplicate PAN card: Your CIBIL score is not affected if you apply for a duplicate PAN card when you lose the original. Your original PAN number remains associated with your credit history.

2. New PAN card: Your credit history may become more complicated if you apply for a second PAN card because your PAN is associated with every financial transaction. Only one PAN card should be used to maintain a uniform financial record.

Steps to check your CIBIL score using your PAN card By doing these, you will be able to check your CIBIL score online for free:

Visit a good website to check your credit score. Enter your PAN number. Enter your date of birth, phone number, and email address. Choose to receive the updates via WhatsApp. Click on get a free credit score. Factors that affect your CIBIL score Payment history: Missed or late credit card and loan payments can have a major negative impact on your score. When determining your creditworthiness, lenders give this top priority.

Multiple credit applications: Your score will suffer if you apply for multiple credit cards or loans quickly because it shows that you are a cautious borrower.

Credit utilisation ratio: Excessive use of your credit limit might lower your credit score and indicates a dependence on credit. Aim for less than 30% credit utilisation.

Excessive use of your credit limit might lower your credit score and indicates a dependence on credit. Aim for less than 30% credit utilisation. Credit mix: You can raise your score by keeping a balanced portfolio of unsecured (credit cards, personal loans) and secured (auto, home) credit.

In conclusion, you can take proactive control of your financial health by tracking your CIBIL score. You can access all such important information and maintain your credit profile just with your PAN card. So, take charge of your finances today as a good CIBIL score means a bright future financially. Get your score verified and be ready for future financial stability.