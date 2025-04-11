How to check CRIF Highmark credit score? A step-by-step guide

Your credit score plays an important role in determining your creditworthiness through which lenders evaluate your profile while providing you with credit cards or personal loans. CRIF Highmark is one of the four credit bureaus recognised by RBI which provide credit score.
Here is how you can check your CRIF Highmark credit score:
This section includes:
Contains details such as:
This section contains information on your employment history:
This is one of the most important things in your credit report, which contains a history of your credit:
This section records the occasions when the lender has checked your credit report.
This section analyses your credit behaviour from the basis of past financial records.
Specific notes regarding your credit history may be added by lenders.
In conclusion, it is important to ensure that you make timely payments of your loan EMI and credit card bills as even a single missed payment can drastically affect your credit score. A low credit score can impact your future borrowings.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fin-techs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.