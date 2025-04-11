How to check CRIF Highmark credit score? A step-by-step guide

Your credit score is crucial for lenders assessing your creditworthiness. CRIF Highmark, recognized by RBI, provides credit scores. Timely payments are vital, as missed payments can lower your score, affecting future borrowings.

Toshank Bhardwaj
Published11 Apr 2025, 02:49 PM IST
How to CRIF Highmark credit score: A complete guide.
Your credit score plays an important role in determining your creditworthiness through which lenders evaluate your profile while providing you with credit cards or personal loans. CRIF Highmark is one of the four credit bureaus recognised by RBI which provide credit score.

Here is how you can check your CRIF Highmark credit score:

Steps to check CRIF Highmark credit score

  • Log in to the CRIF official website
  • Click on “Get Your Score Now”
  • Enter your Email ID.
  • Fill in your details: Name, date of birth, mobile number, address, PAN or Aadhaar number
  • Answer a security question based on your credit history.
  • Download your credit report

Information included in your credit report

1. Personal information

This section includes:

  • Full name: As registered with financial institutions
  • Date of Birth: Your official birthdate.
  • Gender: Male/Female/Other.
  • Parent/spouse name: Names of parents or spouse as per official records.

2. Contact details

Contains details such as:

  • Current and previous addresses: Residential and communication addresses.
  • Phone number & Email ID: Contact details that will allow lenders to contact you.

3. Employment details

This section contains information on your employment history:

  • Employer name: Companies you have worked with
  • Designation: Your role at each company.
  • Employment period: Duration of employment.

4. Account information

This is one of the most important things in your credit report, which contains a history of your credit:

  • Type of account: Loan, credit card, mortgage, etc.
  • Ownership status: Individual, joint, or guarantor.
  • Date when account was opened: This is the date when the account was initiated.
  • Loan/credit amount: The amount of loan sanctioned or credit card limit.
  • Current amount due: This is your outstanding balance
  • Repayment history: Monthly payment records with delays or defaults.

5. Enquiry information

This section records the occasions when the lender has checked your credit report.

  • Review date: The date a lender reviewed your report.
  • Credit type: Loan or credit card applied for.
  • Amount requested: Amount being requested for loan or credit.

6. Credit rating segment

This section analyses your credit behaviour from the basis of past financial records.

  • Number of days a payment is overdue (DPD).
  • Loans that have been defaulted and written off by the lenders.
  • Loans partially paid and not completely repaid.

7. Remarks or comments

Specific notes regarding your credit history may be added by lenders.

  • Disputed transactions: Pending issues regarding credit record.
  • Accounts for observation: Accounts marked for checking to verify if they are in accordance with the rules.
  • Payment irregularities: Missed or inconsistent repayments.

In conclusion, it is important to ensure that you make timely payments of your loan EMI and credit card bills as even a single missed payment can drastically affect your credit score. A low credit score can impact your future borrowings.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fin-techs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

