How to check CRIF Highmark credit score? A step-by-step guide

Your credit score plays an important role in determining your creditworthiness through which lenders evaluate your profile while providing you with credit cards or personal loans. CRIF Highmark is one of the four credit bureaus recognised by RBI which provide credit score.

Here is how you can check your CRIF Highmark credit score:

Steps to check CRIF Highmark credit score Log in to the CRIF official website

Click on “Get Your Score Now”

Enter your Email ID.

Fill in your details: Name, date of birth, mobile number, address, PAN or Aadhaar number

Answer a security question based on your credit history.

Download your credit report Information included in your credit report 1. Personal information This section includes:

Full name: As registered with financial institutions

As registered with financial institutions Date of Birth: Your official birthdate.

Your official birthdate. Gender: Male/Female/Other.

Male/Female/Other. Parent/spouse name: Names of parents or spouse as per official records. 2. Contact details Contains details such as:

Current and previous addresses: Residential and communication addresses.

Residential and communication addresses. Phone number & Email ID: Contact details that will allow lenders to contact you. 3. Employment details This section contains information on your employment history:

Employer name: Companies you have worked with

Companies you have worked with Designation: Your role at each company.

Your role at each company. Employment period: Duration of employment.

4. Account information This is one of the most important things in your credit report, which contains a history of your credit:

Type of account: Loan, credit card, mortgage, etc.

Loan, credit card, mortgage, etc. Ownership status: Individual, joint, or guarantor.

Individual, joint, or guarantor. Date when account was opened: This is the date when the account was initiated.

This is the date when the account was initiated. Loan/credit amount: The amount of loan sanctioned or credit card limit.

The amount of loan sanctioned or credit card limit. Current amount due: This is your outstanding balance

This is your outstanding balance Repayment history: Monthly payment records with delays or defaults. 5. Enquiry information This section records the occasions when the lender has checked your credit report.

Review date: The date a lender reviewed your report.

The date a lender reviewed your report. Credit type: Loan or credit card applied for.

Loan or credit card applied for. Amount requested: Amount being requested for loan or credit. 6. Credit rating segment This section analyses your credit behaviour from the basis of past financial records.

Number of days a payment is overdue (DPD).

Loans that have been defaulted and written off by the lenders.

Loans partially paid and not completely repaid. 7. Remarks or comments Specific notes regarding your credit history may be added by lenders.

Disputed transactions: Pending issues regarding credit record.

Pending issues regarding credit record. Accounts for observation: Accounts marked for checking to verify if they are in accordance with the rules.

Accounts marked for checking to verify if they are in accordance with the rules. Payment irregularities: Missed or inconsistent repayments.

In conclusion, it is important to ensure that you make timely payments of your loan EMI and credit card bills as even a single missed payment can drastically affect your credit score. A low credit score can impact your future borrowings.