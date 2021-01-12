How to check, download PF details via UMANG mobile app

Employees’ Provident Fund ( EPF ), popularly known as PF is a government established savings scheme for employees of the organised sector. The interest rate is declared every year by the retirement fund body EPFO. If you want to check the balance of your PF account, you can do it in four ways - SMS, Missed Call, Umang App and EPFO official website.

The UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) mobile app, developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), allows users to check the deposits made in their Provident Fund (PF) account.

You can check your EPF balance and get your PF passbook on the Umang App by simply logging in using your UAN and OTP. Umang App is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Steps to check EPF balance using Umang App:

1) Open the Umang app on your smartphone and choose your preferred language.

2) Get your mobile number verified and register.

3) Click on the ‘All Services’ option.

4) Find and select ‘EPFO’ from the list of options.

5) Click on ‘View Passbook‘ to check your EPF balance.

6) Enter your UAN and click on Get OTP.

7) Enter the OTP and click on ‘Login’.

8)You will get OTP on your registered mobile number.

9) Follow the steps that appear next on your mobile screen.

10) Your passbook will be displayed on the screen along with your EPF balance.

Employees Provident Fund Organisation has retained an 8.5 per cent interest rate on EPF for 2019-20 for its over six crore members as decided earlier and also began crediting the same into their accounts. The EPFO in September 2020 decided to retain 8.5 per cent interest rate. But, it had spilt the rate of return into two components of 8.15 per cent (from debt income) and 0.35 per cent (from capital gains) from the sale of ETFs (exchange-traded funds), subject to their redemption by 31 December 2020.

