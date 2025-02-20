The ability to maintain financial stability depends on monitoring all your existing loans since this stops unexpected debt obligations. People must learn to identify their active loans because this knowledge serves both credit score tracking and budget control needs and verification of financial accuracy. Following instructions are given in different ways to track debts effectively.

Also Read | Top 10 banks offering personal loans for NRIs in 2025

Why does monitoring your active loans matter? Regular review of loan records will protect your finances since it enables you to discover invalid or unauthorized debt activities.

Financial balance and protective measures against becoming deeply indebted will be maintained through debt management practices that monitor loan responsibilities.

The ability to monitor your debts helps develop better financial solutions because you gain understanding about your financial situation.

Your credit score will stay secure and potentially increase because on-time loan payments combined with loan documentation correction will let you obtain better financial opportunities. Ways to check active loan on your name Cell phone number: The loan management process becomes accessible through customer service and SMS thanks to the phone number connecting to your account during loan application. Number of reference: After receiving a loan application lenders produce an identification number to track the process. This special identification number functions as a monitoring tool from loan approval until pay-out concludes. Net banking: The viewing of your loan details is possible through net banking once you have an active bank account setup. Monitor credit reports: Every debt which connects to your identity gets documented by the credit agencies. Regular checks of your credit report help you view existing debts and confirm the accuracy of every detail. Use Aadhaar or PAN: Most lenders enable borrowers to check their loan history by offering their Aadhaar or PAN number as verification. Official banking websites together with financial platforms make use of these identifiable characteristics to validate loans done under your name.

Also Read | How does RBI influence personal loan interest rates?

Drawbacks of taking personal loan Fees & charges: Personal loans charge elevated processing fees in contrast to secured loans resulting in a reduction of the available loan total.

Personal loans charge elevated processing fees in contrast to secured loans resulting in a reduction of the available loan total. Interest rates : On personal loans stay elevated since they are unsecured at ranges from 10.50% to 24%.

On personal loans stay elevated since they are unsecured at ranges from 10.50% to 24%. Eligibility: Loan requests for banks and NBFCs need meeting specific eligibility requirements that include maintaining minimum income levels.

In conclusion, you can improve your financial choices and build budget organization and stay free from unexpected debt through loan status tracking. The pursuit of long-range financial targets with good credit scores becomes possible only through proper monetary management. Maintaining consistent loan repayment and thorough planning needs extra importance because personal loans maintain higher interest rates than secured loans.