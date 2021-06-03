Starting 16 June, all jewellers must sell hallmarked jewellery. The government has taken the step to ensure there is no mis-selling. Many times, jewellers may sell jewellery stating that it's 22-karat, but it could be of lower purity in reality.

But if a jeweller wants to, it can also fake hallmarking details. To ensure that the hallmarking on jewellery is genuine, there are a few things that you can look at.

Hallmark is a certification of purity. A jeweller can get the hallmark certificate from assaying and hallmarking centres (AHCs). The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) accredits these centres. The jeweller must also get a licence from BIS to get its goods hallmarked.

A piece of hallmarked jewellery tells you the purity of gold – whether it's 18-karat, 20-karat or 22-karat. When buying jewellery, you will notice three marks on hallmarked jewellery—purity, assaying or hallmarking centre's identification mark, and the jeweller's identification mark/number.

To ensure that the details are genuine, always buy from a jeweller registered with BIS. You can also ask the jeweller to show the BIS licence.

The next thing to do is check the bill. The regulations require the jeweller to mention the hallmarking charges separately. The AHC charges a fee of ₹35 per piece.

According to regulations, the bill or invoice must separately indicate the description of each article, net weight of the precious metal, purity in karat and fineness, and hallmarking charges.

If you are still unsure, you can get your jewellery tested from any of the BIS-recognized AHCs. The centres undertake the testing of jewellery of consumers on priority on a chargeable basis.

After testing, the AHC will issue a report. If the jewellery is of lesser purity than what is stated in the bill, the AHC, which did the initial certification, will have to refund the consumer's fees.

You can also approach your jeweller with the report as it is also liable to compensate customers in such cases.

Hallmarking will help in curbing mis-selling. But ensure that you do your due diligence, too.

