How to check if someone has taken loan using your PAN card

On how to remain insulated from such PAN card fraud by such cyber criminals, Amit Dubey said, "First and foremost, one should not share one's PAN and Aadhaar number to unknown persons or even any known person as these documents are highly confidential. Apart from this, one should remain vigilant while sharing these documents at places where it may be misused. So, one should write the purpose of sharing photo copy of one's PAN card and Aadhaar card and it has to be written in such a way that some part of the line comes on the picture. This will negate any chances of misuse of such frauds."

