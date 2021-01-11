How to check income tax refund status?

When your tax amount paid is over and above the actual amount of tax payable, you are eligible for an income tax refund. Refunds are usually issued within 20-45 days after processing of ITR. Once you file your ITR and claim a tax refund, you can check the status of your refund online.

Over 31 lakh ITRs were filed till midnight of 10 January. Of these, nearly 2 lakh ITRs were filed in the last hour. As many as 17,97,625 ITRs were filed till 6 pm (10 January 2021) and 2,39,013 returns were filed between 5-6 pm, the tax department had tweeted.

Here is the last set of statistics of ITRs filed today.

31,04,761 #ITRs have been filed upto midnight of 10th Jan,2021 & 1,93,552 #ITRs filed in the last 1hr.

The Central Government had extended the ITR filing deadline for individuals till 10 January, and for companies till 15 February.

What is Income Tax Refund?

An income tax refund is a system where the tax department will return the excess amount of tax you have paid for the financial year. This excess amount of tax paid can be reclaimed under Section 237 of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Here's how to check ITR status on NSDL website:

-Visit the NSDL website to track refund.

- Fill in your details like PAN, Aadhaar and assessment year (AY).

-After submitting the details, click on 'Proceed'.

-Your income tax refund status will be displayed on your computer screen.

Here's how to check ITR status on the e-filing portal:

-Log in to the e-filing portal of the income tax department.

-Now select at view returns or forms,

-Go to 'My Account' tab and select 'Income Tax Returns' and click on submit.

-Now you would need to click on the acknowledgement number.

-Your income tax refund status will be displayed on your computer screen.

If the refund has already been processed by the department, you will get a message.

