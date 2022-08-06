ITR refund status: The due date for income tax return (ITR) filing for AY 2022-23 is gone and those who filed their ITR for FY 2021-22 have either got their ITR refund or they are waiting for it. However, the due date for those taxpayers whose ITR requires to be audited is 31st October 2022. So, those whose ITR don't require any audit (and they have filed their ITR for AY 2022-23) are eligible for ITR refund and such taxpayers can check their ITR refund status online if they are yet to receive the excess tax amount they paid during the FY 2021-22.

How to check ITR refund status online with acknowledge number

The income tax department in India offers taxpayers to check their ITR refund status after 10 days of ITR filing. So, those taxpayers who have filed their ITR more than 10 days ago and they are still awaiting their ITR refund can check one's ITR refund status online by logging in at the income tax e-filing portal. Here is step by step guide on how to check ITR refund status online with acknowledgement number at income tax e-filing portal:

1] Login at the direct income tax e-filing portal link — https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/login;

2] Login using User ID and Password;

3] Go to 'My Account' and click at 'Refund/Demand Status';

4] Go to the drop down menu, select 'Income Tax Returns' and click on the 'Submit' option;

5] Click on your acknowledge number;

6] A new webpage will get opened where all your ITR details will get opened including date of issuing a refund.

How to check ITR refund status online by PAN number/card

A taxpayer who has filed income tax return can check one's ITR refund status online using one's PAN card. For this, the taxpayer needs to go to the NSDL website — https://tin.tin.nsdl.com/oltas/servlet/RefundStatusTrack. Here is step by step guide on how to check ITR refund status online by PAN card:

1] Login at the direct NSDL link — https://tin.tin.nsdl.com/oltas/servlet/RefundStatusTrack;

2] Enter your PAN number;

3] Select Assessment Year (AY) 2022-23; and

4] Click on the 'Submit' option.

Your ITR refund status will get opened on the computer monitor.