Personal loans are now looked upon as a simple and easy way of receiving money by aspirational borrowers. These instruments help in meeting all kinds of requirements such as: medical expenses, home building and construction, higher education etc.
On similar lines, ICICI Bank, one of India’s leading private sector banks, has a hassle-free process of applying and following-up personal loans. Therefore, knowing and understanding how to track your personal loan application status, EMIs, personal loan interest rates etc through the ICICI Bank website will assist you in managing your finances more effectively. Now to govern the same the below given ways can be followed:
The bank offers an easy online facility to track the status of your personal loan application. Let us know how you can do so:
ICICI Bank's mobile banking application, iMobile, is another easy method to monitor your loan application status while on the move. Here's how you can do the same:
For others who like a step-by-step hands-on assistance or like to have someone take care of everything for them personally, ICICI Bank customer service is provided 24x7.
You can dial up the customer service number that can be obtained through the official website of the bank and give your application details i.e., your application form number, date etc to know the status of your loan.
ICICI Bank also gives notifications through email and SMS. You will be getting updates periodically about the status of your application after you apply with them. Make sure your contact details and email address in your application are recent and updated so that you can receive such updates.
Therefore, to conclude you can get to know about your loan application status through several different means if you are a ICICI Bank customer. Being an informed and well-read individual, you can make arrangements and future financial plans accordingly while ensuring that the decisions made by you are taken at the right time.
Disclaimer: Raising a loan comes with its own risks. So, due caution is advised. This article is for informational purposes only and not financial advice. Visit the official ICICI Bank website or contact customer support for the latest updates.
