Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is a savings tool that gives guaranteed tax-free returns. The government introduced the EPF scheme in 1952 as a mandatory saving scheme, in which both employee and the employer have to contribute an equal amount towards savings that can be availed upon retirement or after switching jobs. You can now check your EPF balance via SMS, by giving a missed call, and the EPFO website.

Check PF balance via SMS

EPFO members having a universal account number (UAN) and registered on the EPFO portal can SMS to 7738299899 by typing EPFOHO UAN ENG.

Check PF balance via Missed call

Registered users can also send a missed call to 011-22901406 after which they will get an SMS with details of PF account balance.

Check PF balance via EPFO website

1) Go to the EPFO's official website.

2) Now, go to ‘Our Services’ tab and click on 'For Employees'.

3) On the new page, click on 'Member Passbook'.

4) you will be asked to enter your UAN and password.

5) Once you log in, your passbook showing both your and your employer’s contribution and the interest earned thereof will come up.

Someone who has worked in four different organisations would have four different member IDs to choose from

Check PF balance via UMANG app

You can also access your PF passbook on the UMANG app after logging in using your UAN and OTP.

