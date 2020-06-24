State Bank of India or SBI offers various services to its account holders. If you are an SBI customer , and need to know your account balance without using internet banking or ATM. You can do so through its SBI Quick app. With SBI Quick app, customers can get account balance, mini statement instantly by just giving a missed call or sending an SMS from their registered mobile number on the SBI balance enquiry toll free number - 9223766666. In a few seconds, they will receive balance details on their phone. SBI customers can only avail this service if their mobile number is registered with the bank.

"Give us a call or drop a text message to avail our banking services. Download SBI Quick for a personalised banking services," SBI tweeted.

Give us a call or drop a text message to avail our banking services. Download SBI Quick for a personalised banking services.#SBI #StateBankofIndia #SBIQuick #GharSeBanking pic.twitter.com/faEIs6l011 — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) June 23, 2020

SBI Quick – Missed Call Banking, allows its customers to check their account balance, get their mini statement, and many more details by just giving a missed call. However, to use this service, one needs to first get registered and ensure that one’s mobile number is updated in the bank’s records

Registration for SBI SMS Banking and mobile services

In order to avail this facility, SBI customers need to get their account number registered. They just need to send SMS, ‘REG Account Number’ to 09223488888 from the registered mobile no for that particular account. For e.g. REG 12345678901. After which you will receive a confirmation message indicating successful/unsuccessful registration.

SBI balance enquiry

In order to check the balance in your SBI account, you may give a missed call to toll free number 09223766666.

SBI customers can also check their account balance through net banking, mobile banking, SBI branch, passbook and ATMs.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated