How to check SBI account balance online?1 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2020, 08:14 AM IST
SBI customers can also check their account balance through net banking, mobile banking, SBI branch and ATMs
State Bank of India or SBI offers various services to its account holders. If you are an SBI customer, and need to know your account balance without using internet banking or ATM. You can do so through its SBI Quick app. With SBI Quick app, customers can get account balance, mini statement instantly by just giving a missed call or sending an SMS from their registered mobile number on the SBI balance enquiry toll free number - 9223766666. In a few seconds, they will receive balance details on their phone. SBI customers can only avail this service if their mobile number is registered with the bank.
"Give us a call or drop a text message to avail our banking services. Download SBI Quick for a personalised banking services," SBI tweeted.
SBI Quick – Missed Call Banking, allows its customers to check their account balance, get their mini statement, and many more details by just giving a missed call. However, to use this service, one needs to first get registered and ensure that one’s mobile number is updated in the bank’s records
Registration for SBI SMS Banking and mobile services
In order to avail this facility, SBI customers need to get their account number registered. They just need to send SMS, ‘REG Account Number’ to 09223488888 from the registered mobile no for that particular account. For e.g. REG 12345678901. After which you will receive a confirmation message indicating successful/unsuccessful registration.
SBI balance enquiry
