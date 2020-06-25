Country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI) provides a wide range of banking and financial services to its customers. If you have an account in SBI and want to check your account balance, you can do it in a number of ways. You can check the balance online through internet or mobile banking. The balance can also be checked through SBI Yono Lite app. Apart from the traditional passbook method, the account balance can also be known through SBI's SMS and Missed Call banking facility. SBI account holders can also use the ATM of the bank or any other bank's ATM to know the account balance.

Check SBI account balance through internet or netbanking

-Login to SBI Online

-Click on personal banking option

-Enter your username and Password.

-Now, you can see account summary in profile tab.

-Click on 'Check here for Balance'.

How to check balance via m-Passbook feature in YONO Lite app

-Log-in to SBI's Yono app

-Click on 'Accounts'

- Then click on 'My Balance'

-Select the savings account

You can also check the balance by sending miss call to 09223766666 or sending SMS ‘BAL' to 09223766666.

As on March 31, 2020, SBI has a deposit base of over ₹32 lakh crore. The number of customers using internet banking facilities is 73.5 million and mobile banking services stand close to 17 million. The integrated digital and lifestyle platform by SBI - YONO has crossed the landmark of 51 million downloads.





