How to check SBI credit card statement online? A step-by-step guide

All State Bank of India (SBI) credit card holders can now easily check their credit card statements online through the SBI card website or the official mobile application.

This step by step method covers five easy steps to check and view your SBI credit card statement. It will also help users to register for online services especially if you are a first time user.

Register first: New SBI card users must first register at SBICard.com through the First Time User link, entering their card number, CVV and date of birth and verifying through the OTP sent to their mobile.

New SBI card users must first register at SBICard.com through the First Time User link, entering their card number, CVV and date of birth and verifying through the OTP sent to their mobile.

Navigate to the statement: Select 'My Accounts' followed by 'Card Statement' on the SBI card website, or tap the 'Statement' section in the mobile application to view your bill.

Download or view: You can view or download the statement for the current month or any of the past 24 months through the portal.

Opt for e-statements: Opt in for e-statements on the website or application to have your monthly statement emailed to you. Registering for SBI card online services For all the first-time users, registering on the SBI card portal is straightforward and simple. Go to SBICard.com and click the 'First Time User' link. Enter your primary card number, CVV and date of birth, then click Proceed.

An OTP will be delivered to your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP to verify and then set a user ID and password. Once registered, you can log in at any time to access your account and statements online.

Viewing your SBI credit card statement online Once you are logged in at SBICard.com, you can view their credit card statement in a few simple clicks. Click on the ‘My Accounts’ section on the menu and select ‘Card Statement’. The portal will display your latest billing statement i.e., your credit card bill, which you can view on screen, print or download as per your requirements.

SBI card lets you retrieve statements for the past 24 months, so you can access any recent month’s bill. You can also subscribe for e-statements to have your bills emailed automatically each month. For this you must submit one active and working email id.

Using the SBI card mobile application As an alternative, SBI card users can use the official SBI card mobile application (available on both Android and iOS). After installing and logging in with your SBI card user ID (or setting up an MPIN/biometric login), go to ‘Account Summary’ or the ‘Card Statement’ section in the app.

The app will show your latest statement and allow you to download the portable document format (PDF) for any month. Like the website, the application also provides up to 24 months of statements and lets you subscribe to e-statements if desired.

Therefore, by checking statements online, SBI card users can stay on top of their spending, overall transactions and bills more easily. SBI card’s online portal even offers tools such as ‘Spends Analyser’ to review your spending patterns. Furthermore for any more clarifications do refer to the official website of SBI cards.

It is also crucial to keep in mind that adopting e-statements and other digital services not only saves time but also reduces paper use. Exploring these digital tools and habits helps customers manage their finances better and encourages smarter, greener banking.