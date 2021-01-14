Yono (You Only Need One) is an automated digital banking platform provided by State Bank of India (SBI) that enables users to access a range of financial services. With Yono SBI, all your banking needs are at your fingertips. Yono SBI app enables you to experience digitally for all your day to day needs, right from your comfort. The interface is very simple and user friendly, SBI customers can perform basic banking operations such as checking your transaction, making a fixed deposit, adding beneficiary etc.

How to check transaction in SBI Yono app?

-Download and install the SBI Yono app.

-Follow the instructions to register in the app

-Now, login to the app and tap on Account section from the home screen.

-Tap on your desired account number to see the mini statement of your account.

-Below the account balance will be the option of ‘View Transactions’, on which you can see the transaction details i.e. m-passbook of selected accounts.

Last year, SBI had introduced special features to its SBI Yono app. With pre-login features, SBI account holders can access their bank account details, view passbook and make transactions without logging in to SBI Yono app. "Now check your account balance, view passbook and make transactions without logging in to the app. Bank quick with Yono SBI!," SBI had tweeted.

Here is how to check balance, passbook in SBI Yono app without login

You can use MPIN, User ID and password or biometric.

Click on the ‘View Balance’ option to check the balance.

After this, the user needs to choose MPIN or User ID and Password or Biometric Authentication or Face ID.

The balance of all accounts linked to the Yono app can be checked after authentication.

Here is how to generate an account statement from YONO app:

Open the SBI Yono application on your phone and login to your account.

After you log in, tap on the Accounts section.

Now select your account number.

On the next screen, you can view your account statement.

To download the statement as a PDF file, tap on the Passbook icon as you can see below the screenshot.

The account statement PDF file will be saved on your mobile.

SBI had launched the Yono platform in November 2017 to help its customers' banking, investment and shopping needs. The bank created the platform with help from consultant McKinsey and tech major IBM.

