How to check transaction in SBI Yono app?

Yono (You Only Need One) is an automated digital banking platform provided by State Bank of India (SBI) that enables users to access a range of financial services. With Yono SBI, all your banking needs are at your fingertips. Yono SBI app enables you to experience digitally for all your day to day needs, right from your comfort. The interface is very simple and user friendly, SBI customers can perform basic banking operations such as checking your transaction, making a fixed deposit, adding beneficiary etc.