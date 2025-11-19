How to check your credit score and spot suspicious inquiries in your report

Staying on top of your credit score is essential for borrowers in the country, especially as lenders increasingly rely on bureau data to assess creditworthiness. A periodic review of one’s credit report can help in detecting inaccuracies and mistakes.
This can prevent identity fraud and maintain healthy personal loan, home loan, and credit card eligibility. Here is a crisp guide on how to check your credit score and identify suspicious inquiries.
Aspiring borrowers and credit users in the country can access one free credit report every year from each of the four RBI-licensed bureaus. Most platforms now also offer instant digital access. You simply need to create an account, complete identity verification, and download your report.
Raj Khosla, Founder & MD, MyMoneyMantra.com, further explains the process, “You can check your credit score on portals like CIBIL, CRIF, Experian, or Equifax. Once you log in, review your credit report section-wise. Look for credit inquiries/enquiry details as these sections have information about every lender who checked your report. Here, you can also spot any inappropriate/ repeated inquiries, signalling potential fraud or multiple applications. If you find any suspicious entries, report them to the concerned bureau and get them corrected immediately.”
A credit report generally includes:
Your credit profile has errors if it has the following mistakes or errors:
In conclusion, monitoring your score every few months is increasingly crucial as digital lending expands. Timely dispute resolution not only protects you from fraud but also ensures your next loan or credit card application sails through smoothly.
For all personal finance updates, visit here.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with risks such as high interest rates and hidden charges. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.