How to check your credit score for free? A step-by-step guide

Consistently monitoring and checking your credit score is vital for maintaining financial stability. A high credit score permits applicants to secure favourable credit cards, personal loans, and other similar credit lines to meet daily expenses.
Credit scores continue to remain a widely used and recognised benchmark of creditworthiness and repayment ability. Lending institutions consider a credit score of over 750 to be reputable. It permits borrowers to exercise immense freedom in their borrowing decisions.
Consistent reevaluation and following up on one's own credit score at regular intervals allow users to detect mistakes in their reports. Errors can range from wrong names to cleared loans marked as pending to mistakes in personal details. One must understand these shortcomings clearly before going ahead with new credit card and personal loan applications.
Factors such as employment history, salary, and past defaults, if any, are considered when assigning a credit score to an individual. This credit score is like a report card. The higher the score, the better the performance of an individual with credit management, and the performance more easier for new personal loans, home loans, credit cards, etc. All these factors are looked at holistically.
For example, a high salary alone doesn’t guarantee approval; lending institutions generally value a strong credit history more than income. Even individuals with a low salary or modest earnings but excellent credit repayment history are considered low-risk borrowers.
Amit Bansal, founder of BharatLoan, says, “Credit score showcases repayment discipline. For sustainable lending, both carry weight, but the credit score often tips the balance. A high salary with poor credit is riskier than a modest income with a strong credit history.”
A good credit score, 750 or above, signals responsible borrowing behaviour and can help borrowers unlock better financial opportunities. Personal loans, car loans, home loans, and credit cards are generally approved easily for individuals with solid credit scores.
On the other hand, getting approval for new loans or credit cards becomes very difficult for borrowers with a poor credit score or a history of defaults.
Regular monitoring is essential, but sustaining a healthy credit score requires disciplined financial habits:
