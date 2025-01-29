How to check your HDFC credit card balance in minutes – 5 hassle-free methods

HDFC Bank provides credit cards offering deals and reward points on travel, entertainment, shopping and many more so that you can enjoy luxury while not hurting your budget. Credit cards have become a popular choice for people as it provides the convenience of paying later. However, it is important to keep a track of your transactions and spend your credit card limit wisely.

How to check HDFC Bank credit card balance? You can check your HDFC credit card balance in 5 quick ways:

Via net banking: Log in to the HDFC Net Banking portal using your credentials.

Select the Cards section from the menu.

You can check your credit card balance from the dashboard.

Check your available credit limit and unbilled transactions to track your recent spending since the last bill generation. Via HDFC Bank mobile app: Download and install HDFC Bank's mobile app on your device.

Enter your login credentials.

Choose the option ‘Credit Cards’ from the main menu.

You will be able to see your card balance, unbilled transactions and other details related to your credit card on the home screen.

Via customer care helpline: To access your HDFC credit card balance through customer support follow these steps.

Call HDFC customer care at 6160 6161.

Follow the IVR instructions provided.

Enter the required details as prompted.

You will receive your credit card balance information during the phone call. Via ATM: Visit the nearest HDFC Bank ATM.

Insert your HDFC credit card into the machine.

From the menu choose the 'View Statement' option.

The ATM screen will display your statement balance on the screen. Via SMS: Use your registered mobile number to send an SMS.

Type CCBAL <space> XXXX (where "XXXX" are the last 4 digits of your credit card).

Send the SMS to 5676712.

You will receive a reply with your credit card balance details. Importance of credit card balance inquiry Monitoring your HDFC Bank credit card balance helps you stay updated of your expenses and keep a track of your spending habits. This way you can cut down on any unnecessary expenses and avoid any financial burden. This way you can also keep your credit utilisation in balance. You can inquire about your HDFC credit card balance from both India and internationally. All you need is your credit card and your registered mobile number.

In conclusion, credit cards can help you in making smart transactions if planned properly. You must note that credit cards can tempt you to do impulsive purchases which may lead you to a huge bill which you might not be able to afford. Hence, spend wisely so that you can enjoy the perks of your credit card without any financial burdens.