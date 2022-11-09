How to choose a fund manager to make the most of your NPS account?5 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 08:53 PM IST
The National Pension Scheme (NPS) is one of the best and most popular voluntary retirement programmes in India. The first critical consideration is that historically, NPS has outperformed inflation in terms of generating returns because of the combination of equity and debt allocation, with an investor having a choice of up to 75% equity exposure. The National Pension System (NPS), is a pension plan backed by the Government of India and the scheme carries minimal charges, low initial investment amount and is flexible in nature. The third reason is that investors have the freedom to select the fund managers they want. Currently, there are 3 fund managers for Government Sector, 10 fund managers for private sector employees. When signing up for NPS, an NPS Subscriber must select a Pension Fund Manager (PFM). But should investors carefully choose a fund manager while investing in NPS, let’s find out what our experts are saying.