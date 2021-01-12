How to choose payout option while buying term insurance

"When you opt for lump sum payout method, it becomes important to check the family’s financial literacy. This is because the amount that the dependant (insured) receives from the lump sum payout can be further invested and the insured can gain better returns from it over the years. For instance, some might have a need to pay off loans etc at once while some might need monthly payments to meet living expenses," said Naval Goel, CEO & Founder, PolicyX.com.