How to choose right insurer amid the introduction of standardized insurance plan

Sanjay Datta, chief-underwriting, claims and reinsurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance said that there are certain essential parameters that policy buyers must check when choosing the right insurer. The parameters are: the company’s financial strength, company reputation, claim payment accuracy, and the ease of doing business, such as 24x7 customer service and online claim reporting. What’s more, while the price offered is a primary aspect to consider, the selection of an insurance partner should hinge on the quality and the strength of the underlying promise and the consistency in its performance. "It is consistently prudent to go with insurers that have a good lineage of products that are long-term in nature such as health insurance, automobile insurance, etc.," said Datta.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}