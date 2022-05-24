How to choose the best health insurance policy for your family?

Let me first congratulate you on your understanding about the importance of financial planning and making investments to secure the future at such an early age. All your traditional investments are going in the right direction i.e., NPS, PPF and also the insurance coverage looks sufficient at this stage. But the existing investments (SIP) in mutual funds would not be sufficient to secure your future goal. We suggest you to increase the monthly contribution (SIP) at regular interval with every increase in your income to create the healthy corpus for your retirement. You can think of rebuilding your MF portfolio across the Large & Mid Cap, Flexi Cap, Mid Cap and Value Categories of equity. Suggested funds are ICICI Pru Large & Mid Cap, Parag Parikh Flexi Cap, Kotak Emerging Equities and SBI Contra Fund. This way your portfolio will be diversified across the categories and AMCs. It is also be advisable to review your portfolio at least once in a year.

