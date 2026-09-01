How to choose right health insurance policy: 5 key factors to keep in mind

Rising medical costs in India can turn even routine hospitalization into a financial shock. While a comprehensive health insurance policy is the best safeguard, choosing the right plan means weighing several factors.
From selecting the sum insured and policy structure to checking hospital networks and pre-existing illness clauses, here's what to evaluate before buying a policy.
Medical insurance shields policyholders from unpredictable and often steep healthcare expenses. With adequate coverage, hospitalization costs no longer pose a financial strain, enabling treatment at top-tier hospitals without worrying about the bill.
Additionally, health insurance policies offer tax-saving advantages, with deductions available under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act. Understanding these benefits is the essential first step before evaluating the available market options.
While many buyers opt for the cheapest plan to save on premiums, budget policies often have lower sum insured limits and more limited benefits. Instead, policies should provide adequate coverage that aligns with your actual requirements.
Key factors to evaluate include:
Health insurance products are structured across multiple categories to suit varying life stages:
A health insurer’s hospital network directly determines how convenient the policy is during a medical emergency and plays a big role in how useful the policy is day-to-day.
Many policies, including senior-citizen coverage, cover pre-existing illnesses, but only after a mandatory waiting period. This is a critical consideration for individuals purchasing coverage for ageing parents with existing medical ailments.
Waiting periods typically range between one and four years. Selecting a policy with a shorter waiting timeline ensures coverage for pre-existing conditions begins earlier.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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