How to choose the right home insurance plan

I’m 45 and have just moved into my first apartment in Mumbai. I’ve invested a lot in furnishing it with premium appliances, and I also own valuable belongings like jewellery and collectibles.

With rising incidents of flooding, fires, and thefts, I’m worried about protecting both the apartment’s structure and its contents. I want a home insurance plan that can be customized to cover the items that are most important to me. What factors should I keep in mind when selecting the right coverage?

— Name withheld on request

You’re absolutely right to consider home insurance at this stage of your life. A well-designed policy can provide crucial financial protection against unexpected events such as natural disasters, fire, or theft—safeguarding not just your property but also its valuable contents.

Start by identifying exactly what you want to protect. If you're living in a rented apartment, a policy that covers only household contents may suffice. However, since you own the home and have made significant investments in both the structure and interiors, it’s advisable to choose a comprehensive plan that covers both aspects. Additionally, if you live in an area prone to natural disasters, ensure that your policy offers sufficient coverage limits to handle potential losses.

A comprehensive home insurance policy typically protects against risks like fire, floods, earthquakes, and even acts of terrorism. Many insurers also offer optional add-ons, including coverage for electrical breakdowns, burglary and theft, damage to portable equipment such as laptops, and even key replacement for smart locks.

Since you’ve mentioned owning premium appliances, jewellery, and collectibles—items that are not only expensive but may be difficult to replace or accurately appraise after a loss—it’s worth exploring policies that offer agreed value coverage for such valuables. Under this arrangement, you and your insurer agree on the value of specific high-value items at the time of purchasing the policy. In the event of a claim, the payout reflects this pre-agreed amount, rather than a depreciated or fluctuating market value.

It’s also important to reassess your coverage periodically, especially after making significant upgrades or acquiring new valuables. Regular reviews ensure that your policy remains aligned with the current value of your property and possessions, helping you avoid unpleasant surprises at the time of a claim.

Ultimately, investing in the right home insurance policy is about securing peace of mind. When thoughtfully customized, your coverage can serve as a strong financial safety net—protecting both your home and the valuable belongings you’ve worked hard to acquire.