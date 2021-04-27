How to choose the right life insurance policy?

“It is very important to assess an individual’s need for insurance before choosing the policy. To do this, one should first set goals, needs and expectations depending on the requirements of the family and accordingly set aside money for the same. It is also important to compare the claim settlement ratio of different companies so that you choose the best one for you and your family. Re-assessing insurance needs from time to time is also important to safeguard family in case of emergency cases," explained Chatterjee.