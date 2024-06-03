How to choose your wealth manager

Incentive: Getting goodies, junkets, events or fancy dinners from anybody does bring a good feeling, but that should certainly not guide your selection process of a wealth manager.

Brand: A strong brand of wealth management does bring credibility and trust, but that should certainly not tilt your decision to select a wealth manager. At the end of the day, your experience will depend on the quality of your wealth manager as a professional. A good institute can only empower wealth managers, but the latter have to implement the practices and recommendations of the institute.

Product bias: Does your wealth manager keep pushing for certain products? If so, what is his interest in pushing those products?

Limited bouquet: In current times of global and domestic complexities and dynamic objectives, does your wealth manager come with a large spectrum of products?

Bad conversation skills: Wealth management not only involves understating markets, economy, and products, it also involves understanding the needs and risk appetite of the investor. Does your wealth manager ask you enough questions, does he understand your requirements, does he always say "yes" to you or does he counter you also?

In my decade-plus years of experience as a wealth manager across India and UAE, even the toughest of clients asked only a partial set of the above questions. As anything that is highly subjective, this process is also open to addition, subtraction, or updation. But the moot point is, “whether you are making an effort to decide a framework to select your wealth manager or not".