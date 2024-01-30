Income Tax: How to claim a deduction under Section 80G for donations made to Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust?
Individuals who have contributed to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust or are considering donating can qualify for a deduction under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act, 1961, but this applies exclusively to those who choose the old tax regime.
The “Pran Pratishtha" ritual at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, signifying the resolution of a centuries-old dispute, was truly a significant event. Occurring on January 22, 2024, it brought immense joy to millions of Hindus globally, marking a momentous celebration. The construction of the majestic temple, symbolizing the emergence of a splendid and self-reliant India, is attracting a substantial number of contributors and enthusiasts from across the globe.