How to claim capital loss on shares of delisted companies

Once the shares get delisted, it becomes almost impossible to sell them unless the Company offers any exit route so effectively the investment becomes irrecoverable and is actual loss for the taxpayer but we cannot claim that loss as the shares have neither been extinguished nor transferred by you. In case the company has gone into liquidation or the company has been referred to NCLT under IBC and the NCLT has authorised the company to extinguish the shares, you can claim the loss. Whether the shares have been extinguished or not you can verify it from your demat statement.

