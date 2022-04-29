Claiming dividend when demat nomination is missing

After her husband’s demise, the first task for Kaur was to figure out the process to transfer the shares worth ₹25 lakh in her name. “When I approached the demat desk of State Bank of India to enquire about the transfer process, they asked me to consult a lawyer. The staff didn’t know the process to clearly guide me on the next steps. It took me six months just to find the right lawyer for a reasonable fee. Lawyers were quoting higher of 5% of the shares’ valuation and ₹5 lakh as fees. For shares worth ₹25 lakh, ₹5 lakh in fees is 20% loss of the investment’s value," said Kaur.

