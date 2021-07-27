How to claim health insurance from your employer?

2. Get an E-card: The employer will give you a third-party administrator (TPA) card once your health insurance policy is issued. If you intend to use a cashless facility at a hospital, this card will come in handy. Also, remember to bring your employer's E-card because if you misplace or forget your physical copy of your TPA card while in the hospital, you can always submit the e-card. You must also submit an ID proof in addition to the E-card.