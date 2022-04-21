How to claim HRA benefit by paying rent to your wife

A similar issue was considered in the year 2013 by the Hon’ble Tribunal Ahmedabad in the case of Bajrag Prasad Ramdharani vs. Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, wherein the husband was denied claim of HRA on the ground that husband and wife are living together in the capacity of landlord and tenant and the very fact that the landlord and tenant are staying together indicates that the whole arrangement is of the nature of the colourable device to reduce the tax liability. However, the assessee was allowed the claim of HRA as the twin conditions of section 10(13A) of the I-T Act, 1961, was satisfied that the house occupied by him is not owned by him and he is actually paying rent for such occupation. In such a scenario, HRA exemption cannot be denied.