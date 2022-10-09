How to claim HRA on rent paid to parents

Further, as the onus is on the employer to withhold appropriate taxes from the employee, they are obligated to collect sufficient documentation to verify the claims of exemptions / deductions made by the employee. Though there is no specific list of documents prescribed, the employer may also ask for details like rent agreement, rent receipts, mode of payment, etc., before allowing this deduction. In the absence of documents, this deduction may be disallowed at the tax withholding stage. In case this is disallowed, depending on the facts and merits of the case, one can claim HRA deduction when filing income tax returns. However, please note that the same may be further probed by tax authorities.

