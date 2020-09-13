How to claim income tax exemption on loan taken for under-construction property

However in case you are planning to let it out, you will be allowed a standard deduction equal to 30% of the rent as reduced by the local municipal taxes paid by you. In respect of interest you will be allowed to claim full interest including the pre EMI subject however to a condition that any loss under the head “Income from House Property" shall only be allowed to be set off against your other income of the current year to the extent of two lakh only. The loss remaining after set off of two lakh shall be allowed to be carried forward for set off against the income under the head “ Income from House Property" in eight subsequent years.