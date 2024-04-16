How to claim insurance amount from Rupay debit cards? Here’s all you need to know
Many Rupay cardholders are unaware of the complimentary insurance coverage on their cards, which provides a lump sum in case of accidental death or disability.
Many people possess cards that offer more than just convenience; they also provide complimentary insurance coverage. However, a significant number of cardholders are unaware of this additional benefit. Consequently, they may not inform their loved ones about the insurance coverage available to them in the event of their passing.