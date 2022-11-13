How to claim LTA exemption while filing returns

LTA exemption is available for employees and their families, including spouse, children and dependent parents and their siblings. For example, Kahan travels with his family from Mumbai to Indore by train and spends two days at Indore. Then, he travels from Indore to Udaipur by train and spends two days there and then returns to Mumbai from Udaipur . He claims LTA as shown in the table. In case of multi-destination journey, the exemption is available for the travel cost from the place of origin to the farthest place in the journey via the shortest route i.e. the claim allowable in this case would be for the direct train fare from Mumbai to Udaipur and return. Assuming the fare for Mumbai to Udaipur and return (each leg of the journey) is the same, the allowable claim would be ₹2,000 x 2 = ₹4,000 per person which would aggregate to ₹16,000 for four persons.