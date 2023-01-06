How to claim NPS death benefits upon the sudden demise of a subscriber?

National Pension System (NPS), which is run by the Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority (PFRDA), is a voluntary retirement programme that offers long-term old age income backed by market-based returns. Individuals can pick their own investment strategies and pension fund, and they can see as their pension wealth accumulation grows over time with a compounding impact all the way up to retirement. It is important to note that, in addition to retirement benefits, NPS also provides death benefits to nominees in the event of a subscriber's untimely death. As a subscriber, you should be well informed about NPS death benefits. Based on an exclusive interview with Mr Amit Sinha, Group Head, Social Security and Welfare, Protean eGov Technologies Limited (formerly NSDL eGovernance Infrastructure Limited), the spokesperson has shared a complete cheat sheet regarding NPS death benefits, claim procedure and much more.

