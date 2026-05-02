How to claim stuck NPS funds with interest? Step-by-step guide for subscribers

Unclaimed contributions under the National Pension System (NPS) can be retrieved, even after a prolonged period. The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has specified a mechanism through which subscribers can claim amounts stuck in the Subscribers’ Pension Contribution Protection Account (SPCPA).
SPCPA is maintained by PFRDA to hold unclaimed or unreconciled contributions. These are amounts that were deposited with point of presences (PoPs) but were not credited to the subscriber’s Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN).
According to PFRDA, if a NPS subscriber had made a contribution in the past through a PoP but the amount was not credited to their PRAN, or the PRAN was not generated, they can claim a refund.
The request can be submitted either directly to the regulatory body or through the concerned PoP-NPS.
As per guidelines issued by PFRDA, unclaimed or unreconciled NPS contributions are moved to the SPCPA if they remain unclaimed for more than seven years. In certain cases, the transfer may take place earlier, even as when the registration of the intermediary handling the contribution is cancelled or expires.
Here is the detailed process of claiming a refund that is outlined by PFRDA in an official release:
Subscribers who have contributed in NPS in the past, particularly through intermediaries, may not always know where those amounts were credited correctly. Hence, going through past records and verifying account details can help identify any discrepancies and enable recovery of funds that might otherwise remain unclaimed.
NPS is a government-backed retirement savings scheme regulated by PFRDA. It allows individuals to invest regularly during their working years to build a retirement corpus, with funds allocated across equity, corporate bonds, and government securities. NPS offers tax benefits under the Income Tax Act and provides market-linked returns, making it a long-term investment option. At retirement, a portion of the corpus can be withdrawn as a lump sum, while the remaining amount is used to purchase an annuity.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.