How to claim tax deduction on rent if you are sharing the flat

If your landlord is a non-resident Indian (NRI), you have to deduct tax at source. This requirement comes into play regardless of rent amount. You have to apply for a Tax Deduction Account Number (TAN) in order to deduct tax and the TDS must be deposited with the government within 7 days of the end of each month. You will also have to file quarterly TDS returns and issue the TDS certificates to your landlord. For doing all this, you will need to get the PAN of the landlord.

