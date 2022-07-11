How to claim tax deductions on your donations to charity

The list of eligible organizations is available on the income tax website. For taxpayers who donate through crowdfunding sites such as Ketto and Milaap, the eligibility of the organizations is mentioned on the campaign page. “Individuals who raise funds for personal causes or for family or friends don’t qualify for 80G deduction. This is peer-to-peer crowdfunding where the recipient is an individual and donors in this case don’t get tax breaks," said Varun Sheth, co-founder and CEO, Ketto.

