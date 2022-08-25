How to claim TDS refunds if you’ve missed filing ITR4 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 10:59 PM IST
- The IT law provides a window under section 119(2)(b) to claim a TDS refund
TDS, or tax deducted at source, is done at the time of making certain payments, such as interest on bank deposits, salary, rent, etc, which can be claimed as refund by taxpayers if their final tax liability comes to be lower than the tax they have already paid through TDS. The Income Tax (IT) rules say that if the due date to file the Income Tax Return (ITR) has lapsed, taxpayers cannot claim a TDS refund.