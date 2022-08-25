How to claim TDS refunds if you’ve missed filing ITR

The taxpayer can exercise this provision and file a claim in case of excess payment of income tax, if the eligible loss was not carried forward, or in case the court issues any orders in favour of the taxpayer. The excess tax payment arises in a scenario where it is paid on exempt income, or the eligible deduction is not claimed at the time of filing ITR. Taxpayers can also file a claim on deducted TDS under section 119 even if they didn’t file ITR as their taxable income did not exceed the basic exemption limit of ₹2.5 lakh ( ₹3 lakh for senior citizens).