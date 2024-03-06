How to claim unclaimed deposits? RBI answers some commonly asked questions
The amounts credited to the DEA Fund are the credit balances in any deposit account maintained with banks, which have not been operated upon for 10 years or more by the depositor, or any amount remaining unclaimed for 10 years or more.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently released a set of frequently asked questions to help depositors in claiming unclaimed deposits through the UDGAM portal (Unclaimed Deposits Gateway To Access Information). Udgam is a portal developed by RBI. These are some of the frequently answered questions: